Brewers' Matt Albers: Not sole closer for Brewers
Albers was not summoned in a save situation in either of the Brewers' wins Tuesday and Wednesday.
In both cases, fellow relievers Josh Hader and Jacob Barnes pitched the eighth inning and were so effective that manager Craig Counsell left them in to finish the job in the ninth inning -- and both converted. Albers likely would have gotten the ball had either reliever faltered, so he is theoretically still in the mix for saves in Milwaukee. However, Counsell's bullpen usage the last couple days makes it clear he is willing to use several relievers to close games, and fantasy players should not expect him to automatically go to one guy in particular for the time being.
