Albers recorded the final two outs of Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals and recorded his first save of the season.

Albers ran into some trouble on the way to picking up the save, allowing two runners to reach base, but he was able to punch out Dexter Fowler to lock up the Brewers' victory. Manager Craig Counsell has used his relievers in a way that gave Albers the save opportunity the last two times Albers was available -- he was presumably unavailable to close Tuesday -- but Albers was shaky both times, so he is not a lock to get the next save opportunity. With that being said, Albers was able to preserve the victory both times he struggled, so he will likely get the ball next time the Brewers need to lock down a ninth-inning lead. If Counsell decides to go in another direction, either Jacob Barnes or Jeremy Jeffress would likely get the opportunity instead.