Brewers' Matt Albers: Picks up first save of season
Albers recorded the final two outs of Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals and recorded his first save of the season.
Albers ran into some trouble on the way to picking up the save, allowing two runners to reach base, but he was able to punch out Dexter Fowler to lock up the Brewers' victory. Manager Craig Counsell has used his relievers in a way that gave Albers the save opportunity the last two times Albers was available -- he was presumably unavailable to close Tuesday -- but Albers was shaky both times, so he is not a lock to get the next save opportunity. With that being said, Albers was able to preserve the victory both times he struggled, so he will likely get the ball next time the Brewers need to lock down a ninth-inning lead. If Counsell decides to go in another direction, either Jacob Barnes or Jeremy Jeffress would likely get the opportunity instead.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Blows save but picks up win•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Temporary closer committee in place•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Success carrying over•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Inks two-year deal with Brewers•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Away for birth of child•
-
Nationals' Matt Albers: Picks up seventh hold Tuesday•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...