Brewers' Matt Albers: Picks up loss Sunday
Albers threw 0.2 innings and served up a walk-off home run to Wilmer Flores in Sunday's loss to the Mets.
Albers pitched Sunday for the first time since recording his first save of the season; and after retiring the first two batters he faced, the third one took him deep and saddled him with his first loss of the season. Albers worked in a non-save situation Sunday but has effectively been used as the Brewers' closer the last week. However, he has been shaky in the ninth inning in three consecutive outings, leaving the door open for manager Craig Counsell to reconsider the order he uses his late-inning relievers.
