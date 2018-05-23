Albers pitched a clean sixth inning and picked up his third win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Albers does not receive the fanfare some of his fellow relievers do, but he has been just as effective of late, giving up just one earned run in 14.2 innings (0.61 ERA) over his last 13 outings. He is working mainly in the sixth and seventh innings and will continue to do so given the depth of the Brewers' bullpen.