Brewers' Matt Albers: Placed on disabled list
Albers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder injury Tuesday.
The severity of Albers' injury has not yet been disclosed. The veteran reliever was lit up for five runs in two-thirds of an inning Monday against the Cubs, a performance which certainly could have been injury-related. In a corresponding move, Jorge Lopez was called up to the majors.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Picks up third win•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Excelling in middle-relief role•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Enters in seventh inning Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Seeing action in non-save situations•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Not sole closer for Brewers•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Picks up loss Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart