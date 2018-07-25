Brewers' Matt Albers: Rejoins Brewers in San Francisco
Albers (Shoulder) will rejoin the big-league club in San Francisco on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Albers was able to clear his final hurdle Tuesday night, during which he pitched 1.2 innings of work with Triple-A Colorado Springs during his second rehab outing. The right-hander should be available for Thursday's series opener against the Giants after missing the past six weeks due to right shoulder soreness. Over 25 appearances with the Brewers this year, Albers has posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Throws simulated game instead of rehab work•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: To throw bullpen Friday•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: To resume throwing Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Brewers' Matt Albers: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...