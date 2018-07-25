Albers (Shoulder) will rejoin the big-league club in San Francisco on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Albers was able to clear his final hurdle Tuesday night, during which he pitched 1.2 innings of work with Triple-A Colorado Springs during his second rehab outing. The right-hander should be available for Thursday's series opener against the Giants after missing the past six weeks due to right shoulder soreness. Over 25 appearances with the Brewers this year, Albers has posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

