Brewers' Matt Albers: Seeing action in non-save situations
Albers tossed a scoreless seventh inning and struck out two batters in Sunday's victory over the Marlins.
Albers notched two wins and a save in a six-day period earlier this month and was seemingly serving as "acting closer" at that time. However, he was not sharp in that role and appears to have been removed from it, as the Brewers' last four saves were picked up by pitchers other than Albers -- including three by Josh Hader. Albers has been far steadier in his setup/situational role than he was while serving as closer, and the Brewers have several other pitchers they can use late in games even with closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) injured, so Albers' save opportunities could be few and far between moving forward.
