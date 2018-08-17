Albers (hamstring) will pitch in a third rehab game with Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Albers tossed a pair of perfect innings with five strikeouts against Mobile on Thursday, which was hit second outing for Biloxi after suffering a left hamstring earlier this month. Manager Craig Counsell said that the club will "see where we're at" in regards to the right-hander's status following Saturday's assignment.