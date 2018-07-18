Brewers' Matt Albers: Starts rehab assignment
Albers (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Albers has been on the shelf since the middle of June due shoulder inflammation. He was able too throw a pair of bullpen sessions last weekend and will likely require a couple outings at the minor-league level before reporting back to the Brewers bullpen.
