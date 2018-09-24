Albers allowed two earned runs over one inning in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Albers took the mound Sunday for the first time in nearly three weeks, and just like he had done seven times over his previous nine appearances he allowed multiple runners to cross the plate. Albers was briefly a fantasy factor early on, notching two wins and a blown save between April 6-11, and he owned a 1.08 ERA at the end of May. However, he has struggled mightily ever since, giving up 25 earned runs over just 9.1 innings (24.11 ERA), and will not garner consideration for the playoff roster should the Brewers reach the postseason.