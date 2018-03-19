Brewers' Matt Albers: Success carrying over
Albers has allowed just one hit while posting a 5:1 K:BB in six innings over six appearances this spring.
Albers had the most productive campaign of his career last year with the Nationals, and that has carried over to this exhibition season. He does not figure to be a true setup man for his new club -- the Brewers -- but will head into the regular season as one of, if not the top, right-handed reliever in front of closer Corey Knebel.
