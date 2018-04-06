Albers could form part of a closer committee while Corey Knebel (hamstring) remains on the disabled list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Knebel will reportedly be out at least six weeks. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that the team will spread closing duties around, though no specific names were mentioned. Albers' career statistics make him seem like an unlikely candidate to take the job, with a 4.11 ERA, a 16.8 percent strikeout rate and just two saves in 13 career seasons. The 35-year-old did see a dramatic spike in his strikeout rate last season, though, striking out 27 percent of batters en route to a 1.62 ERA. Jacob Barnes and Jeremy Jeffress appear to be more likely options, but Albers has a chance to pick up at least a few saves while Knebel remains out.