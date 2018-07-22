Albers (shoulder) pitched a simulated game Saturday that he and manager Craig Counsell said went well, meaning Albers will next pitch for Triple-A Colorado Springs on a date yet to be determined, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The righty was supposed to serve in a rehab capacity at Low-A Wisconsin on Saturday, but rain in the forecast changed the plans. Albers likely will make two rehab appearances before rejoining the major-league bullpen, which could happen sometime in the next week.