Albers pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers' victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Albers entered Sunday's game in the sixth inning with the Brewers trailing 4-1, and he kept the opposition off the scoreboard in consecutive frames to keep the Brewers in the game. Albers has not allowed an earned run over three innings this season while posting a 4:1 K:BB, but his fantasy value is minimal right now, as he is not currently part of the Brewers' late-inning mix.