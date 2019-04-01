Brewers' Matt Albers: Two scoreless frames in win
Albers pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers' victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Albers entered Sunday's game in the sixth inning with the Brewers trailing 4-1, and he kept the opposition off the scoreboard in consecutive frames to keep the Brewers in the game. Albers has not allowed an earned run over three innings this season while posting a 4:1 K:BB, but his fantasy value is minimal right now, as he is not currently part of the Brewers' late-inning mix.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...