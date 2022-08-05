Bush (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out zero over one-third of an inning.

Bush came on in the bottom of the 10th with a one-run lead, but he immediately blew the save by serving up an RBI double to Bryan Reynolds on the first pitch of the inning. After two intentional walks and a flyout to right field, Bush threw a wild, 0-2 curveball to Michael Chavis in the dirt, resulting in a walk-off win for the Pirates. In two appearances with Milwaukee, Bush has surrendered four hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks across 1.1 innings.