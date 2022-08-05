Bush (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Thursday as Milwaukee fell 5-4 to Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out zero over one-third of an inning.

Bush came on in the bottom of the 10th to protect a one-run lead, but he immediately blew the save by serving up an RBI double to Bryan Reynolds on his first pitch. After two intentional walks and a flyout to right field, Bush threw a wild, 0-2 curveball in the dirt, resulting in a walk-off win on a wild pitch for the Pirates. In two appearances with Milwaukee, Bush has surrendered four hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks across 1.1 innings.