Brewers' Matt Bush: Bound for Milwaukee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bush was traded to the Brewers from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for infielder Mark Mathias and pitcher Antoine Kelly.
Bush has been brilliant of late, tossing 10 scoreless innings since the start of July, and the Brewers picked him up to add another quality option in their reconfigured bullpen.
