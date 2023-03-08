Bush is scheduled to make his spring debut Wednesday in the Brewers' exhibition game against the Great Britain team, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bush ended the past season on the injured list with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but the ailment wasn't anything that affected his preparation heading into spring training. Instead, the Brewers seem to have been using their Cactus League games to date to get an extended look at some of the relievers who are less locked into the Opening Day roster than Bush, who projects to serve as one of the top setup men for closer Devin Williams. After coming over from the Rangers in an Aug. 1 trade last season, Bush turned in a 4.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB in 23 innings while gathering two saves and nine holds. He became arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, ultimately striking an agreement with the Brewers on a one-year, $1.85 million contract in November, per Robert Murray of FanSided.com.