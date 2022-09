Bush was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with right groin discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander served as an opener Tuesday and retired one of the three batters he faced before he exited with the injury. Bush was charged with two earned runs but won't factor in the decision since Milwaukee entered the frame with a 2-0 lead. He'll likely be unavailable for Wednesday's series finale and should be considered day-to-day.