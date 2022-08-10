Bush picked up the save, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning in a 5-3 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay.

Bush faced the heart of Tampa Bay's lineup and retired them with ease, striking out Brandon Lowe and David Peralta in the process. It was his second save of the season and first since joining the Brewers. Bush joins Devin Williams as the two relievers that have received save chances since Milwaukee traded Josh Hader. Williams is likely to get the bulk of the save chances but Bush may be in the mix on occasion down the stretch.