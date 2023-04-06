Bush tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 7-6 victory over the Mets.
Bush was not credited with a hold because Wednesday's contest was tied when he entered the game, but he was the last reliever to enter in front of closer Devin Williams, who was the pitcher of record when the Brewers walked off with the win in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bush had a rough start to the exhibition season, but he closed out the spring with two scoreless appearances and has matched that since the real games began. Based on early bullpen usage, consider Bush the setup man in Milwaukee.