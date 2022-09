Bush (groin) is expected to be available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Yankees, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander hasn't seen the mound since he departed Tuesday's matchup against the Cardinals with a groin strain, though it appeared he'll be available Sunday for manager Craig Counsell. Bush has appeared in 18 games since being acquired by the Brewers and has a 4.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB with two saves and six holds.