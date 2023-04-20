Bush earned a save against the Mariners on Wednesday, retiring both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Milwaukee entered the ninth with Peter Strzelecki on the mound and a three-run lead. However, Strzelecki was pulled after allowing a run to score, and Bush was summoned with the bases loaded and one out. The right-hander induced a foul out and a pop out to extinguish the threat and pick up his first save of the campaign. Devin Williams was unavailable after working two of the team's previous three games, so there's no reason to expect Bush to see regular save opportunities moving forward, though he would likely be a popular fantasy pick-up if Williams were to miss time.