Bush struck out three batters in a clean eighth inning and picked up his 15th hold of the season in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

Bush has not recorded a save since recording two over a five-day span in mid-August, but he does have six holds over that span and has posted a 3.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB over 12.0 innings. He will continue to occupy a spot in the late-inning mix ahead of closer Devin Williams.