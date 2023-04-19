Bush struck out three batters over a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Mariners.

Bush had allowed at least one runner to reach base in five straight appearances, but he got back on track Tuesday, punching out all three batters he faced. His control issues have opened the door for other relievers to enter the setup mix, but Bush was the last pitcher to enter Tuesday's game before closer Devin Williams, so it appears he remains the preferred option in that spot.