Bush (groin) visited with team doctors Wednesday and isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Bush exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals due to right groin discomfort, but the injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern. He won't be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale in St. Louis since he traveled to Milwaukee to visit with the team's medical staff, but he'll likely have a chance to return when the Brewers return home to face the Yankees for a three-game series that begins Friday.