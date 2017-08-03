Brewers' Matt Garza: Activated prior to Thursday's start
Garza (lower leg) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's outing against the Cardinals.
Garza returns to the mound after needing a brief stay on the DL with a right lower leg strain that caused him to miss one start. The 33-year-old's bullpens have gone well over the past week, and he should be able pitch without any strict limitations. Even if manager Craig Counsell decides to keep Garza on a pitch count, the right-hander has only been able to last past the sixth inning on three occasions this season, and just once since May 6. The Brewers optioned Wei-Chung Wang back to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday in order to clear up a roster spot for Garza.
