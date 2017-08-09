Brewers' Matt Garza: Battered by Twins

Garza (5-6) allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings during Tuesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out three.

Garza posted scoreless frames in the first and second innings before allowing a pair of runs to come across in the third. Things completely fell apart in the fourth for the veteran, as he served up three home runs in the inning, including a grand slam to Brian Dozier. Garza entered Tuesday's game with a respectable 3.68 ERA but exited with a more telling 4.34 ERA. He'll look to bounce back in his upcoming start against the Reds on Sunday.