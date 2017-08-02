Brewers' Matt Garza: Confirmed for Thursday start

Garza (lower leg) will start Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Garza's bullpens have gone without issue to this point, so the Brewers are confident enough in his health to give him the assignment for Thursday's start. As of now, he's lined up to face right-hander Michael Wacha in the series finale.

