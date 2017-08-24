Brewers' Matt Garza: Fans six through five frames in no-decision
Garza allowed a single run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Wednesday's loss to San Francisco. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was a solid rebound showing from Garza. He had allowed 20 runs through just 13 innings over his previous three starts, and even with one of those outings at hitter-friendly Coors Field, it was a rough stretch for the veteran. With a 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 6.2 K/9 for the campaign, Garza is far from a go-to fantasy asset. However, he can reward against weak opponents. He lines up to face the Cardinals at Miller Park in his next start.
