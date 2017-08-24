Play

Brewers' Matt Garza: Fans six through five frames in no-decision

Garza allowed a single run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Wednesday's loss to San Francisco. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was a solid rebound showing from Garza. He had allowed 20 runs through just 13 innings over his previous three starts, and even with one of those outings at hitter-friendly Coors Field, it was a rough stretch for the veteran. With a 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 6.2 K/9 for the campaign, Garza is far from a go-to fantasy asset. However, he can reward against weak opponents. He lines up to face the Cardinals at Miller Park in his next start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast