Brewers' Matt Garza: Hammered in Colorado
Garza (6-7) served up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings as he took the loss Friday against the Rockies.
Garza was hammered at Coors Field, as the Rockies touched him up for three home runs. This marks the second time in Garza's past three starts that he has given up at least three bombs, and he has watched his ERA balloon from 3.68 to 4.81 in that short span. Getting away from Coors Field should help Garza, but this is his third straight season with a HR/9 of at least 1.0, so it may not be a problem that will ever disappear entirely.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Will start Friday against Rockies•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Overcomes command problems in sixth win•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Battered by Twins•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Holds Cards to one run for win•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Activated prior to Thursday's start•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Confirmed for Thursday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...