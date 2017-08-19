Brewers' Matt Garza: Hammered in Colorado

Garza (6-7) served up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings as he took the loss Friday against the Rockies.

Garza was hammered at Coors Field, as the Rockies touched him up for three home runs. This marks the second time in Garza's past three starts that he has given up at least three bombs, and he has watched his ERA balloon from 3.68 to 4.81 in that short span. Getting away from Coors Field should help Garza, but this is his third straight season with a HR/9 of at least 1.0, so it may not be a problem that will ever disappear entirely.