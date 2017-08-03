Brewers' Matt Garza: Holds Cards to one run for win

Garza (5-5) allowed a single run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 5.2 innings during Thursday's win over St. Louis.

Garza needed a stint on the disabled list following his previous start (July 21), but proved he had recovered from the lower leg strain that caused him to miss a start with a solid outing Thursday. For the year, the veteran righty boasts an admirable 3.68 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, but his 6.1 K/9 leaves a lot to be desired. There are still plenty of deep settings where he's a serviceable fantasy asset, though. A road date against the Twins is up next for Garza.