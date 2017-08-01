Brewers' Matt Garza: Hopeful for Thursday start
Garza (lower leg) is hopeful to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Garza was able to throw his second bullpen session Monday without any apparent issue and was considered a candidate to start Wednesday, but the Brewers instead elected to move Brent Suter up a day in the schedule to take the hill that day. The Brewers likely just wanted to grant Garza some more recovery time, so if he experiences no setbacks over the next two days, he should be cleared to pitch in the series finale. Garza's 3.83 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 82.1 innings this season have made him a decent deep-league streaming option for soft matchups, but with his strikeout rate sitting at a career-worst 6.1 K/9, there isn't much further upside to be mined.
