Brewers' Matt Garza: Hopes to miss just one start

Garza (lower leg) hopes to miss just one start while he's on the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Accoriding to McCalvy, the veteran injured his calf running on the side one of the days after his most recent start, and he decided a DL stint was necessary after having trouble pushing off it during bullpen sessions on Sunday and Tuesday. Michael Blazek will start Thursday's contest in his stead, but look for Garza to work toward a return for August 5's game against the Rays.