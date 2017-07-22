Brewers' Matt Garza: Lasts five innings in Friday loss

Garza (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Garza gave up a two-run homer in the first inning before settling down nicely, but although he left with just a 2-1 deficit, the offense was unable to take him off the hook for the loss. Although he rarely pitches beyond the sixth inning in his starts, he's held opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his last four contests, is 3.83 ERA makes him the player who is a useful option for fantasy teams. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Nationals.