Brewers' Matt Garza: Lasts five innings in Friday loss
Garza (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.
Garza gave up a two-run homer in the first inning before settling down nicely, but although he left with just a 2-1 deficit, the offense was unable to take him off the hook for the loss. Although he rarely pitches beyond the sixth inning in his starts, he's held opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his last four contests, is 3.83 ERA makes him the player who is a useful option for fantasy teams. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Nationals.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Musters one strikeout Sunday•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Cruises through 6.1 against Orioles•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Solid in Friday's no-decision•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Drops to 3-4 with loss•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Tagged for four runs in losing cause•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Earns third win•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...