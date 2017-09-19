Brewers' Matt Garza: Likely bound for bullpen this week

The Brewers named Aaron Wilkerson as their starter for Wednesday's series finale with the Pirates, likely meaning that Garza will remain in the bullpen this week.

The struggling Garza was bypassed for a start last Friday against the Marlins, with manager Craig Counsell instead turning to reliever Jeremy Jeffress to start what ended up being a bullpen game. After serving as a member of the rotation at Double-A Biloxi for the bulk of the season, Wilkerson should be able to offer the Brewers more innings than Jeffress did in what will be Wilkerson's first major-league start, but even if the rookie falters in the outing, it's unlikely the team would go back to Garza in a rotation role at any other point during the final two weeks of the season. After Wednesday's contest, the Brewers will only require a fifth starter once more in the penultimate game of the regular season, and if the team is still in playoff contention at that point, Counsell would probably lean on one of his other four starters on short rest rather than turn to Garza. The veteran right-hander made his first relief appearance of the season last Saturday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings.