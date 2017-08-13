Brewers' Matt Garza: Overcomes command problems in sixth win
Garza (6-6) beat the Reds on Sunday while allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with five walks and two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Control was an issue for Garza throughout this one, as he set a new season high in walks while also hitting a batter and allowing a run to score on a wild pitch. Despite the underwhelming performance, the veteran righty was able to even his record thanks to seven runs of offensive support in the first five innings. His K/9 fell to a measly 6.05 after this game, so Garza will have almost no upside in his next start Saturday at Colorado's hitter-friendly Coors Field.
