Brewers' Matt Garza: Set for bullpen session Monday
Garza (lower leg) will throw a second bullpen session Monday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Garza was able to throw a bullpen session Saturday with no apparent issues, so if he's able to make it through Monday's activity without incident, the Brewers could plug him back in for one of the two openings in their rotation for games Wednesday or Thursday, both against the Cardinals. The Brewers are surely eager to get the right-hander back from the 10-day disabled list after suffering their most embarrassing loss of the season when Garza missed his scheduled start last Thursday against the Nationals, as fill-in starter Michael Blazek served up six home runs -- including five in the third inning -- in a 15-2 loss.
