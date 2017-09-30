Brewers' Matt Garza: Set to become free agent

Garza's contract no longer carries a club option for 2018, as that was voided after he crossed a threshold of games, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It had been widely believed that the Brewers had a $5 million option to retain Garza for 2018, but that is not the case anymore. He will be a free agent after the conclusion of the 2017 season. Garza will be available out of the bullpen over the final two games of the season. He has not posted an ERA under 4.50 since 2014, and could struggle to secure a fully-guaranteed big-league deal this winter.