Brewers' Matt Garza: Ticketed for DL stint with leg injury
Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right lower leg strain.
No word has come forth as to when the injury was sustained, although apparently it was enough to warrant a trip to the DL. The severity of the ailment is also unknown, so a timetable for his return is unclear at this point. Garza was originally scheduled to start Thursday's series finale in Washington, so the Brewers will need to find a replacement for that. Wily Peralta seems like a possible option for the Brewers to deploy for a spot start.
More News
