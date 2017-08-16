Brewers' Matt Garza: Will start Friday against Rockies

Garza will take the hill for Friday's series opener against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Although Garza was originally slated to pitch Saturday, manager Craig Counsell decided to switch the 33-year-old with Brandon Woodruff due to upcoming matchups in the future. This will place Garza on the mound with normal rest after he earned a victory against the Reds on Sunday, allowing three earned runs over 5.1 innings.