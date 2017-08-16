Brewers' Matt Garza: Will start Friday against Rockies
Garza will take the hill for Friday's series opener against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although Garza was originally slated to pitch Saturday, manager Craig Counsell decided to switch the 33-year-old with Brandon Woodruff due to upcoming matchups in the future. This will place Garza on the mound with normal rest after he earned a victory against the Reds on Sunday, allowing three earned runs over 5.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Overcomes command problems in sixth win•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Battered by Twins•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Holds Cards to one run for win•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Activated prior to Thursday's start•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Confirmed for Thursday start•
-
Brewers' Matt Garza: Hopeful for Thursday start•
-
Waivers: Rhys Hoskins already paying off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...