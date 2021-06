Lipka was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Brewers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Lipka signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks during the offseason, and he slashed .333/.393/.505 with two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 23 runs and 22 RBI in 29 games with Triple-A Reno to begin the year. The 29-year-old will now report to Triple-A Nashville going forward.