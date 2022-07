The Brewers have selected Wood with the 132nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Wood enjoyed a standout 2022 season at Penn State, finishing with a 1.147 OPS to put him near the top of the Big Ten leaderboard in the category. His power and on-base skills from the left side of the plate should be translatable to the professional ranks, and though he's less developed as a catcher, he possesses enough arm strength to remain at the position while he makes the jump from college.