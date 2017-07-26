Dubon, 23, is hitting .280/.306/.421 with two home runs, 16 RBI and three steals in 24 games since being promoted to Triple-A.

Dubon is currently blocked by Orlando Arcia, but his speed and ability to handle the bat makes him an intriguing infield prospect for the Brewers. Dubon stole 31 bases in 71 games at Double-A prior to the promotion, and has not hit below .274 at any level of full-season ball during his time in the minors.