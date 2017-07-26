Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: More than holding his own at Triple-A
Dubon, 23, is hitting .280/.306/.421 with two home runs, 16 RBI and three steals in 24 games since being promoted to Triple-A.
Dubon is currently blocked by Orlando Arcia, but his speed and ability to handle the bat makes him an intriguing infield prospect for the Brewers. Dubon stole 31 bases in 71 games at Double-A prior to the promotion, and has not hit below .274 at any level of full-season ball during his time in the minors.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Leads Southern League in hits, steals•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Picking up pace at Double-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Traded to Brewers•
-
Red Sox's Mauricio Dubon: Playing outfield in AFL•
-
Red Sox's Mauricio Dubon: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Mauricio Dubon: Chosen as All-Star•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...