Dubon was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Monday.

Dubon played well after reaching Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2017. Over 58 games he hit .272 with a .740 OPS. He'll be protected from the Rule 5 draft, but is without a clear path to the Show as Orlando Arcia occupies the shortstop position for the big club.

