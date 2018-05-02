Dubon is riding a 19-game hitting streak for Triple-A Colorado Springs, over which he has hit .337 with a .940 OPS, 12 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, and two steals.

Dubon's numbers speak for themselves, but it is important to note that he has a .970 OPS at home this season compared to a not-as-impressive .797 mark away from the thin Colorado air. Regardless, Dubon is making a strong push to be called up to the big leagues for the first time in his career.