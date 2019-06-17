Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Raking for Triple-A club
Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Triple-A San Antonio in its 8-3 win over Reno on Sunday.
Dubon has submitted four multi-hit performances in a row to lift his season average to .307. The young shortstop has been aided to some extent by a .330 BABIP, but his 13.4 percent strikeout rate and 31.1 percent opposite-field-hit rate support the notion that he possesses a plus hit tool. Dubon should get a look with the big club at some point in 2019, though it may not happen until September unless injuries strike Milwaukee's middle infield.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Boosts OPS in big way•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Off to good start•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Back in action as DH•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Should be ready for start of season•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Able to practice again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...