Dubon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Triple-A San Antonio in its 8-3 win over Reno on Sunday.

Dubon has submitted four multi-hit performances in a row to lift his season average to .307. The young shortstop has been aided to some extent by a .330 BABIP, but his 13.4 percent strikeout rate and 31.1 percent opposite-field-hit rate support the notion that he possesses a plus hit tool. Dubon should get a look with the big club at some point in 2019, though it may not happen until September unless injuries strike Milwaukee's middle infield.