Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Receiving big-league promotion
Dubon will be called up from Triple-A San Antonio by the Brewers, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Orlando Arcia was carted off the field Saturday with a left shoulder injury after colliding with a teammate, opening up the opportunity for Dubon to make his way to the majors. The 24-year-old has a .306/.343/.487 slash line with 14 homers in 82 games at San Antonio this season and figures to see starting chances at shortstop as one of the organization's top prospects.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Raking for Triple-A club•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Boosts OPS in big way•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Off to good start•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Back in action as DH•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Should be ready for start of season•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Cut from big-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...