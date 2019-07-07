Dubon will be called up from Triple-A San Antonio by the Brewers, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Orlando Arcia was carted off the field Saturday with a left shoulder injury after colliding with a teammate, opening up the opportunity for Dubon to make his way to the majors. The 24-year-old has a .306/.343/.487 slash line with 14 homers in 82 games at San Antonio this season and figures to see starting chances at shortstop as one of the organization's top prospects.

