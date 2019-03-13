Dubon (illness) is expected to be ready for the start of the Triple-A season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

An intestinal illness cost Dubon much of the spring, and he has been working on putting back on all the weight he lost via the illness. The San Antonio Missions begin the season on April 4 in Oklahoma City. He will likely join the Brewers at some point this season as a bench option if he stays healthy.