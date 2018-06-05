Brewers' Micah Bello: Drafted by Brewers with 73rd pick

The Brewers have selected Bello with the 73rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A right-handed-hitting outfielder out of Hilo High School in Hawaii, Bello has shown well in the showcase circuit, flashing good contact skills and speed. He has mostly gap power, but Bello projects to be an above-average defender and could eventually be a table setter at the highest level. This combination of speed and bat-to-ball ability should appeal to some deep-league dynasty owners, but Bello is not exactly a can't-miss prospect.