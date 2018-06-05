Brewers' Micah Bello: Drafted by Brewers with 73rd pick
The Brewers have selected Bello with the 73rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A right-handed-hitting outfielder out of Hilo High School in Hawaii, Bello has shown well in the showcase circuit, flashing good contact skills and speed. He has mostly gap power, but Bello projects to be an above-average defender and could eventually be a table setter at the highest level. This combination of speed and bat-to-ball ability should appeal to some deep-league dynasty owners, but Bello is not exactly a can't-miss prospect.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...